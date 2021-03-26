The 32nd annual Oklahoma TRASH-OFF is open for registration, part of a goal to keep Oklahoma alluring and free of litter.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful are once again partners for the event, which is part of the national three-month annual Great American Cleanup.
TRASH-OFF is included in ODOT’s vision of eliminating litter on state highways and interstates.
TRASH-OFF is a statewide all-day event April 17, and the Great American Cleanup is open to all communities and volunteers through May 31. To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals may join at keepoklahomabeautiful.com or by calling 286-9141.
Oklahoma TRASH-OFF is returning after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic. Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 49 Great American Cleanup community events in 2020. They had 3,405 participants, who collected nearly 700,000 pounds of litter and cleaned 328 miles of roads, which is the distance from Oklahoma City to Boise City.
Typically, year-long contributions save the state about $5 million a year in cleanup savings as a result of these volunteer efforts.
“We remain beyond grateful for the communities and volunteers that continue to support the cleaning of this beautiful state,” ODOT Beautification coordinator Melody Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing dedicated volunteers bring back the energy and passion in full force during our upcoming trash-off.”
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful provides supplies and promotional items to participants, including cash grants, trash bags and water donations, to participants. ODOT distributes the supplies to each of the 77 county maintenance yards, where they are picked up by volunteers.
This year’s participants are advised to use gloves at all times, keep proper distancing, wear mask when around others, keep any children closely supervised and follow all state and local health guidelines when participating in cleanup efforts.
Keep America Beautiful recognized ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority with the national 2020 State Agency Partnership Recognition Award for ODOT’s continued involvement with the Great American Cleanup. Both ODOT and OTA also earned the national honor in 2019.
Oklahoma’s Great American Cleanup is sponsored by ODOT, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, OTA, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, OG&E, Waste Management and Oklahoma Beverage Association.
