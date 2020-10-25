Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Rain and freezing rain. Diminishing winds in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.