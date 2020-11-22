As the COVID-19 pandemic limits indoor activities and gatherings, Oklahoma state parks are seeing substantial increases in visitation.
According to data from Oklahoma State Parks, from January through September, the state park system has seen nearly 10.6 million visitors, an increase of over 2.5 million from both 2018 and 2019 in that same period. Lake Thunderbird State Park has had 1.26 million visitors in that period, an increase of over 373,000 people visiting the park.
Chad Crow, Oklahoma State Parks social media specialist, said that trend is holding steady, even into the late fall months.
“Earlier this week, I was down at Beaver’s Bend and stayed at a lodge there doing work at the park,” Crow said. “Normally, this is a time, November, when not many people are down there, but every lodge was full. People are looking to get outside.”
Crow said the record visitation numbers seen since the spring could be attributed to many Texas residents coming to Oklahoma because of the restrictions and temporary closures of their own parks.
With more kids learning at home and people working from home, Crow said people are looking to clear their heads and reconnect with nature, due to the consistency and normalcy of it.
“Regardless of what’s happening, you can step outside and the leaves are still turning, the sun still rises in the morning and the moon comes up and runs a full cycle at night, so these things are completely outside of the pandemic and politics,” Crow said. “It helps to transcend that, and I think a lot of people want to connect with that.”
Crow said a unique attribute of Oklahoma parks, with Lake Thunderbird State Park being a representative of this trait, is there are multiple options for activities and terrain preferences.
“Our park system is huge because we have such a unique biodiverse system here in Oklahoma, and we have everything from the Ouachita Mountains down in southeast Oklahoma, all the way up to the foothills of the Rockies in Black Mesa and everything in between,” Crow said. “Whatever type of camping you are into, whether it’s rock hopping, going to the lake, looking for a stream to camp by or you want to just hang out in the woods, we have that here.”
Getting outdoors and visiting parks is perceived as a safer activity, because one can maintain distance, Crow said. There have been no reports of any issues maintaining that distance at the parks.
“You’re going to have people that are coming in large groups, and we are trying to keep social distancing in place as much as possible, especially with the mandate for wearing masks at state facilities going into place, we are just getting that message out now,” Crow said. “At most of our parks, we have been practicing with staff wearing masks and trying to be as safe as possible.”
Oklahoma State Parks have remained open through the pandemic. Crow said some lodges, nature centers and camp sites shut down temporarily because they couldn’t provide restrooms.
“Parks were open for day use and anyone that was self contained in an RV was able to come out,” Crow said. “We are trying to maintain safety and provide a place where people can get outside and reconnect with nature.”
For those looking to venture out into nature, Crow said there are many helpful camping groups on social media.
“‘Camping in Oklahoma’ is a cool Facebook group with people who are very friendly, especially because we have had so many first time campers coming out this season who don't know the ropes,” Crow said.
On that group’s page, Crow said, are tips and post regarding camping rules, both spoken and unspoken, such as keeping a dog on a leash. An unwritten rule is to give distance on trails and give notice to on-comers when approaching on a narrow trail, especially due to COVID-19.
“Just kind of be aware of surroundings, clean up after oneself, leave no trace and breathe,” Crow said.
When breathing into an unoccupied space can’t be achieved, Steven Crawford, senior associate dean of the OU College of Medicine, said it is prudent to wear a mask.
“Obviously having a mask on your persons is important because you may find yourself in a situation where you will need to encounter someone, say someone is in distress and you need to check on them,” Crawford said. “Passing on a trail or something like that, if you pass face to face, you will want to quickly put it on or get off the trail and let someone pass, then get back on the trail.”
Crawford said engaging in outdoor activities are generally safer than indoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Particularly if you are out during the day, the ultraviolet light of the sun has an antiseptic property to it, so being out where the air is flowing and there is sunlight, those are two very positive things,” Crawford said.
With seasonal depression and anxiety being an issue for many people, and compounding that with mental rigors of a pandemic, Crawford advocates getting outdoors to stimulate chemicals in the brain that make one less susceptible to anxiety and depression.
“Even if we haven’t lost anyone, we have lost freedom to do certain things as it were, and normal joys aren’t occurring,” Crawford said. “Certain things we would normally have aren't available to us, and we are grieving over that.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.