Norman residents slammed by robocalls may soon find it easier to hang up on alleged fraudsters.
“I get them pretty often,” Casey Farmer said of robocalls. “Typically my cell phone service provider marks them as spam.”
But robocalls can sometimes still slip through.
“You can tell pretty quickly when it’s not a real person,” said Farmer.
The state has launched a lawsuit to help Farmer and other Norman and Oklahoma consumers bombarded by deceptive robocalls.
Oklahoma is suing Avid Telecom over alleged illegal robocalls made an estimated 101 million times to phone numbers throughout the state.
Along with 48 other attorneys general, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Avid Telecom, its owner and its vice president.
The lawsuit alleges the company broke consumer protection and telemarketing laws while facilitating “billions of illegal robocalls,” to phone numbers nationwide on the “do not call registry.”
The recorded calls allegedly mentioned household names ranging from Amazon to Social Security. The callers sometimes included an “um,” or “can you hear me okay?”
“Hello, this is Audrey and I’m a social security disability advisor … I show here, um, that you recently inquired about your eligibility for social security disability benefits. Can you hear me okay?” stated one caller in a recording.
Between December 2018 and January 2023, Avid Telecom, owned by Michael D. Lansky, the lawsuit states, sent or attempted to transmit more than 24.5 billion calls across the nation. About 93% lasted under 15 seconds and were of high volume, indicating a pattern common to robocalls, the lawsuit states.
Generally, the lawsuit says, scammers embrace VoIP technology so illegal robocalls can efficiently place “millions or billions of calls as they troll for vulnerable consumers who will fall victim to their financial or identity theft scams.”
How to spot robocall scams
Noticing red flags can help prevent consumers from falling victim, said Farmer, a Norman resident and marketing vice president for the Better Business Bureau serving central Oklahoma.
Business impersonation scams rely on displaying familiar phone numbers, perhaps similar to the would-be victim’s number, and common names such as Social Security.
“The social security office is not going to call,” said Farmer. “They will never call. They will only send communication by mail. So that’s an immediate red flag.”
The Social Security Administration will also send emails with the address ending in “.gov.” But it will never ask for personal information such as birth date, social security number or other private information.
If a caller isn’t upfront about their name and who they are, Farmer said that can be another red flag.
“If they just hop into it,” that can be a warning, she said.
“‘You are eligible for a payment from a local company that’s been sued and you were a victim to XYZ. You were a party to a lawsuit.’ Anything like that can typically be a red flag,” Farmer said.
Company allegations
The lawsuit also claims Avid helped make hundreds of millions of calls using spoofed (falsified) or invalid caller ID numbers. It says about 8.4 million calls appeared to come from private companies, government … even law enforcement agencies.
“Scam robocalls are a nuisance and oftentimes cause financial harm to Oklahomans,” Drummond said in a statement. “Those who are responsible for violating the law and initiating or facilitating these fraudulent calls must be held accountable.”
The Avid lawsuit alleges violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, as well as other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.
The legal action arose from ongoing illegal robocall investigations conducted by an attorneys general group called the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force.
