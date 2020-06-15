Norman residents will not get to vote on a tax increment finance district after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled a petition signed by 4,000 voters was invalid Monday.
Stephen Ellis filed a referendum petition to let voters decide to revoke a deal struck between developers in the University North Park TIF district and the city council.
Four previous serving mayors, Lynne Miller, Robert Thompson, Dick Reynolds and Bill Nations challenged the petition in a lawsuit and won in district court on the grounds that the language of the petition did not meet state law requirements. Ellis appealed the lawsuit Monday to the state's court.
The dispute called into question whether the city would be able to collect $5 million in sales tax revenue from the TIF district for the current and next fiscal year budgets. The council must adopt its budget Tuesday night by state law.
In a speedy hearing, the court's nine justices ruled unanimously that the petition's summary, which must appear at the top of each signature page, was insufficient to inform the public.
“We very much appreciate the Oklahoma Supreme Court's thoughtful and speedy opinion in the case,” a statement from the mayor reads. “We are pleased that the court upheld the rule of law and protected the integrity of the process. We are thankful, and we now look forward to the City of Norman being able to complete its budget with the UNP TIF matter fully resolved."
Ellis' petition included a copy of the city council ordinance, which listed the amended projects in the TIF district. However, a summary of the petition's intention and effects from rejecting the ordinance should have been included, the court found.
The petition's summary read, “Referendum on the 2019 UNP Tax Increment Finance District Project Plan Amendments.”
“The gist (summary) does not provide even an outline. It fails to provide any explanation of what the 2019 UNP Tax Increment Finance District Plan amendments are, the effect they have on existing law, and the effect on the law if the ordinance they are contained in is rejected by voters at the polls,” the justices' opinion reads. “The gist does not contain even a summary of the considerably more detailed description in [petition] RP 1920-1 itself.
"In this matter, signatories may be aware that by signing the petition and then rejecting the ordinance, they will be rejecting amendments made to the UNP Tax Increment Finance District Plan. But without even a brief mention in the gist of what those amendments are, signatories are fundamentally unable to cast an informed vote, because they have no idea what effect rejection of the ordinance at the polls will actually have on the UNP Tax Increment Finance District Plan.
"In none of the cases discussed by the parties has this court found a gist to be legally sufficient, which was this uninformative concerning the actual effect of the measure.”
Ellis has until Wednesday to file for a rehearing of the appeal, the opinion shows. He was not available for comment at the time this story was published.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
