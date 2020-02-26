OKLAHOMA CITY -- Statewide school districts may soon be forced to offer a college-level curriculum program.
State Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, said House Bill 3400 would require all public high schools to offer at least four Advanced Placement courses to students beginning in the 2024-25 school year. The College Board's Advanced Placement program offers college credit to students who receive high scores on end-of-course tests.
Local school boards will have the choice to offer courses on site, through local CareerTechs, virtually or in partnership with other districts, said Baker, author of the measure.
"The implementation date allows schools time to ramp up their efforts, get these course offerings ready and ensure their teachers are trained properly," she said.
Of the 494 public high schools in Oklahoma, 290 do not currently offer any Advanced Placement courses, Baker said.
Of those schools, 271 are in rural or small towns, Baker said.
Baker said some districts offer concurrent enrollment, which allows students to enroll in college classes while in high school, but she said those credits are not always honored by out-of-state colleges.
Baker said top-performing students want access to Advanced Placement courses, which are widely accepted outside Oklahoma.
"Gradually, when we started having our budget cuts, these programs disappeared," she said. "We just want to make sure we're bringing it back to life."
She said lawmakers already have allocated $1.3 million to train teachers, send educators to professional development courses and implement new programs. Also, virtual charter schools have oversight fees that can help offset some of the costs, she said.
Alicia Priest, president of Oklahoma Education Association, said the lack of Advanced Placement programming boils down to lack of funding.
High schools used to offer the programs, but were forced to eliminate or rename them when lawmakers cut education funding, she said.
"It costs money for teachers to certify to teach AP courses, so that's one of the things that school districts have cut," she said.
Priest said her group believes expanding student coursework is a good idea, but fears the program will be an unfunded or underfunded mandate.
"I think it's a great conversation to have," said Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
He said technology advancements allow schools to offer more coursework, but the important thing is to find ways to offer the courses at effective costs to small and rural districts.
"We just need to make sure whatever requirement we put in law doesn't get ahead of the availability and the funding for our schools," Hime said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.