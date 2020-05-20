April home sales statistics released

The Edmond Board of REALTORS® home sales statistics for April 2020 are now available at edmondrealtors.com/stats. The statistics provided are published monthly by EBR based on MLSOK multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the City of Edmond.
The total housing inventory at the end of April rose to 959 existing homes available for sale, versus last year 877 homes.
The market experienced upward momentum with the increase of median price. Prices increased to $259,999 versus the previous year at $254,900.
The median days on market decreased to 33 compared to last year's 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.