OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives recently passed Senate Bill 300, creating the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Limited Liability Act. The measure, authored by House Majority Whip Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, and State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is meant to protect healthcare providers from civil liability during our state's public health crisis that is not the result of gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct
"I want to thank our healthcare providers for their extraordinary service and tremendous dedication throughout this pandemic," O'Donnell said. "This measure protects them and the facilities for which they work from frivolous lawsuits"
O'Donnell said Oklahoma's dedicated healthcare professionals are working long hours and doing everything within their power to treat people who are sick or near death during this pandemic. Stress factors already are leading to additional mental health challenges for those providers, he said.
This act will only apply to those being treated for COVID-19 and not other patients. The act will only apply to any civil action filed on or after the effective date of this act and will end Oct. 31, 2020, or until the governor concludes any emergency declarations, whichever comes later.
