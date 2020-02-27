Bloomberg makes final Oklahoma stop as early voting begins

Michael Bloomberg made a final bid for Oklahomans’ votes just five days before Super Tuesday, emphasizing his experience and confidence in taking on Donald Trump during his third stop in the state.
The former New York City mayor rallied a crowd of around 200 in Oklahoma City Thursday as early voting began in the state. In Cleveland County, early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson St., or at the Moore Norman Technology Center South Penn Campus, 13301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City.
Bloomberg’s OKC appearance was quick, but leaned heavily on his experience as mayor of New York City, a position he took over the January after 9/11 and held through 2013. Bloomberg said that as someone who has overseen a city of more than 8 million people, he would bring a unifying presence and listening ear to the presidency.
“My whole career, I’ve been a doer — I believe we need less talk, we need less partisanship, I think we need less vision, I think we need less tweeting,” Bloomberg said.
Voters said Thursday that they’ve been impressed with Bloomberg’s leadership so far, and believe his track record as mayor proves he’s ready for the presidency.
“I’m an independent, and I like that he can work on both sides of the parties, and he’s not a partisan leader, and we need that,” said Donna Anderson of Lawton. “We have got to unify the country, and he can get that done… I like what he stands for, and he has a track record to prove that he can do whatever he says he can do.”
The candidate also told voters that as president, he would work to tax the wealthy, fix infrastructure, pass gun control and safety laws, protect reproductive choice and fix the country’s immigration system. Bloomberg mentioned his recently unveiled plan to address issues in Native American communities, telling the audience that he understands Native issues, and plans to fully fund Indian Health Service, grant tribes more legal authority, and help pass legislation to prevent sexual violence against Native women.
“So many things have been taken from [Native Americans] — he’s willing to give it back and work on those different things,” said Oklahoma City resident Phyllis Crigler, who said she’s committed to voting for Bloomberg.
Bloomberg spent most of his stump speech not on policy goals, but on his main objective this year: Unseating Trump. The mayor criticized Trump’s approach to the coronavirus and cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inherited wealth, lack of attention to science, and tweets
Bloomberg said his campaign spending, which has now surpassed the $400 million mark, is what’s necessary to defeat Trump.
“There’s no better investment I can make in the future of our country than spending to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said. “... If you think this campaign that I’m running is expensive, just imagine what four more years of Donald Trump would cost our country.”
Barb Boguski, a Medicine City resident who wore Bloomberg merchandise Thursday, said she’s convinced that Bloomberg has the experience and know-how necessary to tackle any issue that would come his way as president in a way that Trump cannot.
“If somebody actually has done something, has dealt with everything that’s come at him — if the coronavirus came at him, he’d know what to do with it, Boguski said. “He knew what to do after 9/11. However, we have a president right now that absolutely deflects everything that happens… we need somebody who is realistic, who’s been in the trenches, who actually talks and listens to people.”
Several voters emphasized their ultimate desire to vote Trump out of office, and belief that Bloomberg is the best candidate to beat him. Marilyn Hawkins of Oklahoma City said Thursday that she’s been impressed with how Bloomberg has stayed on track and tackled Trump rather than going after other candidates.
“I’m impressed with him not lashing out at other candidates,” said Marilyn Hawkins of Oklahoma City. “Everybody’s trying to bash one another. He’s bashing the person that we need to bash: Trump ... he’s telling the truth about his competitor, and I like that. And I think he can stand toe-to-toe — it’s going to take someone that’s mentally, physically and financially able, and not all of them fit in all of those categories, but Mike does.”
The former mayor drew considerable criticism from fellow candidates — especially Sen. Elizabeth Warren — during the Feb. 19 debate, which marked Bloomberg’s first appearance on the debate stage. Bloomberg has been criticized for his positions on stop and frisk, his comments about women, and his handling of situations at his company.
But voters said while Bloomberg has made mistakes and drawn deserved criticism, he has also worked to make right where he’s gone wrong.
Boguski said she was impressed by Bloomberg’s response after Warren pointed out that multiple women at Bloomberg’s company had been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements after they left their jobs there. Two days after the debate, Bloomberg announced that he would authorize Bloomberg LP to release three women — all of whom had made complaints about comments from Bloomberg — from their NDAs.
“He immediately went back, he thought about it for a minute, and said ‘not only am I going to do this about it and release them, I’m going to change the culture in my entire United states corporation,’” Boguski said. “That’s not the only thing that he has ever done regarding taking something that didn’t happen or didn’t work, and he never blames the people below him — that’s a great leader.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.