SULPHUR — Chickasaw National Recreation Area is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Chickasaw National Recreation Area is now offering limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. In response to guidance from the National Park Service Public Health office to discourage visitors from traveling large distances and to comply with state orders prohibiting the gathering of more than 10 people, the following services and operations will be suspended:
New:
• Road to Veterans Lake is closed.
• All of Travertine Creek is closed to swimming.
• East Perimeter Road is closed, which includes the following areas:
— Little Niagara parking and restrooms
— Travertine Nature Center parking and restrooms
— Bear Falls parking
— Garfield Falls parking
— Panther Falls parking and pit toilets
— Travertine Island parking and restrooms
Pre-existing closures:
• Travertine Nature Center
• All campgrounds
The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Updates are available at nps.gov/chic and social media channels.
Some outdoor spaces at Chickasaw National Recreation Area remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance:
• Trails
• Boat launches
• Picnic areas
The NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. The NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus. Check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
