OKLAHOMA CITY -- While the Oklahoma County Court Clerk's Office in downtown Oklahoma City is open and civil trials begin May 18, the Edmond Office for the County Court Clerk shall remain closed due to the Edmond City Council's decision to keep city offices closed in Edmond until at least June 1. The City of Edmond provides office space to the Oklahoma County court clerk.
Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren encouraged lawyers to file electronically. Details regarding email filing are can be found at oklahomacountycourtclerk.org.
