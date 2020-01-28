Court rules Pavatt now eligible for execution in 2001 Andrew murder

ENID -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the appeal Monday of a man who helped his girlfriend murder a former Enid man in Oklahoma City in 2001.
James D. Pavatt, 66, exhausted his appeals and now will be eligible to be put to death when Oklahoma resumes executions.
Brenda Andrew and her lover -- Pavatt -- were convicted during separate trials of killing advertising executive Rob Andrew to collect an $800,000 insurance policy. Both were sentenced to death.
Andrew and Pavatt were charged with Rob Andrew's murder nine days after he was shot to death Nov. 20, 2001, when he came to his family's Oklahoma City home to pick up his children for a Thanksgiving visit.
Andrew died from two shotgun blasts to the chest, while his estranged wife suffered a superficial wound to her left arm in what she told Oklahoma City police was a home invasion by two masked men.
Suspicion centered on Brenda Andrew and her lover because Rob Andrew had told police they were trying to kill him after he discovered his brake lines had been cut a month earlier. He alleged they wanted to collect on an $800,000 life insurance policy Pavatt had sold him.
The lovers fled to Mexico with Andrew's children before they could be arrested. They were arrested in February 2002 when they crossed back into Texas after three months on the run.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Brenda Andrew's appeal of her conviction and death sentence.
