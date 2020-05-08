Continued work on quiet zone improvements will impact the railroad crossings at both Danforth Road and Hurd Street.
The work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade all 11 railroad crossings for implementation of the quiet zone in Edmond.
The Danforth Road project will begin Wednesday, with traffic being narrowed to one lane in each direction.
This work is expected to last about six weeks with cooperative weather.
Traffic will be able to pass through the area, but motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.
The Hurd Street project will begin Thursday with a full closure of the railroad crossing. Work is expected to last about two weeks with cooperative weather. Traffic will not be able to pass through the area; motorists will need to find an alternate route.
Upgrades at both railroad crossings include removal and replacement of the current pavement, along with the addition of medians, sidewalks and curbs and gutters.
Rudy Construction is contractor for the roadway portions of the quiet zone project, at a total cost of $1,145,452.
