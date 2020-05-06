EDMOND -- With the goal of protecting themselves and their neighbors, Edmond residents have put much of life on hold to reduce the spread of COVID-19. One thing can't wait: donating blood is an essential health care activity. Every two seconds, someone needs blood.
One donation saves up to three lives. At this time, local donors are needed to avoid a blood supply crisis. Cancer patients can't wait for treatment. Trauma victims can't wait for life-saving products like blood and plasma. Blood donation is safe and critically important, despite concerns surrounding coronavirus.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a blood drive through the Oklahoma Blood Institute from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday. The Oklahoma Blood Institute will set up a mobile blood drive at the church's indoor basketball court located at 15700 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Edmond.
Appointments are available every five minutes between 1 to 7 p.m. and can be made online at edmondstake.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Healthy adults and youth aged 16 and older are invited to donate. Those with questions about whether they are eligible to donate are encouraged to visit obi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate.
In an abundance of caution, Oklahoma Blood Institute asks that donors refrain from giving blood until a later time if, in the past 28 days, they have been diagnosed with or are suspected of having COVID-19; cared for, lived with or had close contact with individuals diagnosed with COVID-19; or who traveled to areas with high rates of infection as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.
The Food & Drug Administration reports no cases of COVID-19 transmitted through blood transfusion, and respiratory viruses generally are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion. Oklahoma Blood Institute's mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently.
In addition, phlebotomy and donor services staff will wear masks and donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All staff and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present. The number of donors is being limited in the donor area to allow for social distancing. If the donor area is full, residents can provide their cell phone number and receive a call back when it's time to enter.
In a normal year, blood supply typically decreases in the springtime due to severe weather disrupting blood drives. Because close to a quarter of Oklahoma Blood Institute's blood collections come from school blood drives, school closings are devastating to inventory. With this year's COVID-19 threat, the need for lifesaving blood is greater than ever.
