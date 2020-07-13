The Edmond Department of Public Safety location at 28 E. Main St. will see clients on an appointment only basis, beginning now. The department is currently seeing walk-in customers at all locations. Because of concerns by the City of Edmond surrounding COVID-19, the location will scale back to appointments only.
The department is seeing larger-than-normal crowds at the office since beginning the issuance of REAL ID on June 29. We are requiring all visitors to wear masks inside our facilities as well as limiting the number of customers inside to allow for social distancing.
Customers can make an appointment at ok.gov/dps and clicking on "Online Services." This can be utilized for any DPS location but will be the only way to visit the Edmond location.
Because of the long lines, the department is encouraging anyone whose license is not expiring soon to wait to get a REAL ID. You can visit realid.ok.gov to determine if you need a REAL ID. That site also contains a complete list of documents needed to obtain a REAL ID.
