Edmond Electric postpones Touch-A-Truck event 

Edmond Electric regularly hosts its annual Touch-a-Truck event each June to raise funds for The Hope Center of Edmond. This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the event is being postponed until the fall.
Touch-A-Truck is a fundraising event that provides kids of all ages with the opportunity to experience life-sized vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firefighters, electric linemen and many more. Families will have the opportunity for a hands-on exploration of many vehicles, such as Edmond's own fire trucks and police cars, an Edmond Electric bucket truck and a solid waste truck.
Admission for the event is a suggested $2 donation, with the proceeds going to The Hope Center of Edmond to benefit local residents in need.
No specific date has been set at this time. For more information, visit edmondelectric.com/touchatruck or call Jessica Lyle at 216-7729.
