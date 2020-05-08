Edmond Electric postpones Touch-A-Truck event 

Marshall Hawkins / Sundance Photography

People and a dog are seen crossing a street in downtown Edmond. Edmond Electric has postponed its annual Touch-a-Truck event, which raise funds for The Hope Center of Edmond, until the fall due to COVID-19 precautions. A date hasn't been set yet.

 Sundance Photography

Edmond Electric regularly hosts its annual Touch-a-Truck event each June to raise funds for The Hope Center of Edmond. This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the event is being postponed until the fall.

Touch-A-Truck is a fundraising event that provides kids of all ages with the opportunity to experience life-sized vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firefighters, electric linemen and many more. Families will have the opportunity for a hands-on exploration of many vehicles, such as Edmond's own fire trucks and police cars, an Edmond Electric bucket truck and a solid waste truck.

Admission for the event is a suggested $2 donation, with the proceeds going to The Hope Center of Edmond to benefit local residents in need.

No specific date has been set at this time. For more information, visit edmondelectric.com/touchatruck or call Jessica Lyle at 216-7729.

Tags

Recommended for you