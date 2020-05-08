Edmond school board names Keith Pautler as new Central Middle School principal

The Edmond Board of Education has named Keith Pautler as Central Middle School principal. The leadership position became open when Laura McGee resigned to accept a position at another school district.
"Keith Pautler is a high-energy educator focused on student and teacher success," Superintendent Bret Towne said. "He is committed to ensuring that students have an excellent middle school experience and enter high school prepared and eager to continue learning."
Most recently, Pautler served as an assistant principal at Edmond Memorial High School.
Prior to that, he was principal at Ida Freeman Elementary, where he produced assemblies underscored by different genres of music and often dressed in costumes, to the delight of children, staff and parents.
"Working with and around the Central Middle School community, I have always admired the hard work and dedication of the Central faculty and staff," Pautler said. "When you add on top of that the amazing kids that walk these halls, I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the Central family.
"I look forward to the new school year and am excited to meet our new and current Central families."
As Central welcomes its new principal, the school also welcomes the use of its brand new STEM wing and gymnasium. Outfitted with learning walls, smart TVs and presentation stairs, the area features modern furniture that allows for flexible seating so students can work in small or large groups.
"The STEM wing is a flexible space where multiple classes can work collaboratively on real-life problems," Pautler said. "Teachers will utilize this area as an extension of their classrooms."
Pautler has a master's degree in education from Ball State University. He is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Cooperative Council of Oklahoma School Administration and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia.
Also at the May meeting, school board members named Byron Gutierrez as Edmond Memorial High School head girls soccer coach and Annisa Angier-Dunn, Shelby Rigsby, Amanda Neely and Amanda Lonberg as assistant elementary school principals. They will be assigned to specific schools in June.
