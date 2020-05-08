STILLWATER -- This year, the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for students across the nation, including fourth-year veterinary students at Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
All 88 members graduated and took the veterinary oath during a special virtual commencement ceremony Friday.
Among those earning a DVM degree were five from Edmond: Brenna Brawner, Elisa Green, Abby McKisson, Blake Robberson and Brayden Routh.
Earlier this spring, Brawner received a Butch and Luella Ruth Curtis Educational Award in recognition of her academic achievements.
Brawner is the daughter of Kevin and Holly Brawner, of Perry.
Green is the daughter of Daryl Green, of Edmond, and Kelli Green, of Midwest City.
McKisson received an American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine Certificate of Clinical Excellence for her interest in internal medicine and a Butch and Luella Ruth Curtis Educational Award in recognition of her academic achievements.
McKisson is the daughter of Jacqui McKisson and Robert McKisson, both of Edmond.
Robberson received the American College of Veterinary Radiology Award for his interest in diagnostic and therapeutic radiology and a Class of 1964 Endowed Scholarship in Veterinary Medicine in recognition of his clinical skills.
Robberson is married to Becca Robberson, of Stillwater, and the son of Stacy Robberson of Edmond and William Robberson, of Arcadia.
Routh received an American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine Certificate of Clinical Excellence for her interest in internal medicine and an Austin and Audrey Weedn Foundation Scholarship in recognition of her academic achievements.
Routh also shared a hidden talent with her classmates . Routh is the daughter of Kevin and Cari Routh, of Edmond.
"We are extremely proud of the class of 2020 for persevering in these unprecedented times," said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. "Their resolve to complete their studies has been an inspiration to us all."
