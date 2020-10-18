Exhibit highlights dolls, doll makers

The American Indian Culture and Preservation office (AICP), a department within the Oklahoma Historical Society, opened a new educational exhibit in September featuring Native American dolls from different regions of the country.
The exhibit "Child's Play: Dolls of Native America" highlights dolls and doll makers from different tribes.
"We wanted to feature dolls not just from Oklahoma and the Southern Plains region but dolls from the Southwest, Southeast, Northeast, Arctic, Subarctic, Northern Plains, Great Basin, Plateau, Woodlands and Great Lakes, so that viewers can see and appreciate the great diversity of traditional clothing styles within these tribes," Curator and Native American Cultural Research Specialist Tamara Elder said.
The exhibit will not only present the importance of dolls and their essential development for young girls but their importance as an art form and documentation of materials used in making traditional tribal clothes.
"For doll makers such as Mildred Cleghorn, the importance of passing down knowledge of tribal clothing was imperative to saving cultural traditions, especially for young people. Some of these dolls will be kept within the families to be passed down from generation to generation," Elder said.
The exhibit will feature selected biographies of doll makers such as Mildred Cleghorn, Ft. Sill Apache; Lorene Drywater, Cherokee; and Donna Tsatoke, Kiowa/Caddo. The exhibit will run through Dec. 1 in the Research Library at the Oklahoma Historical Society Research Division, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, Oklahoma City.
