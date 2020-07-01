OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women encourages students to submit artwork commemorating 100 years of women's right to vote as part of First Lady Melania Trump's "Building the Movement: America's Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage" exhibit.
"For years, women lobbied for equal voting rights in the United States," said OCSW Executive Director Kitti Asberry. "The Building the Movement exhibit is an opportunity for our younger generations to learn about and celebrate the incredible efforts of the advocates who led the women's suffrage movement and who achieved a profound victory for equality that has shaped the past century of our nation's history."
The Building the Movement exhibit honors the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave American women the right to vote. The exhibit will display one selected artwork submission from students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
To enter, a student must be in grades 3-12 and submit a piece of artwork that is two-dimensional and created on an 8-foot-by-8-foot piece of paper that is based on one of the following categories: Suffragists, Suffrage Symbols or Suffrage Events. In addition, students must write a statement of up to 300 characters about their artwork and how it represents women's suffrage. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. July 6.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2ZpTkA4 or contact 19thAmendment@who.eop.gov.
