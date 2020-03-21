OKLAHOMA CITY -- Five hospitals in the Oklahoma City metro area have decided to postpone elective, non-urgent surgical procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including:
• Integris
• Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
• Norman Regional Health System
• OU Medicine (OU Medical Center, OU Medical Center Edmond and the Children's Hospital at OU Medicine)
• SSM Health St. Anthony
Elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures are those that can be rescheduled to a future time and will not significantly impact health.
Postponing elective procedures that are safe to delay could protect patients and providers while helping hospitals preserve supplies of personal protective equipment and provide capacity for critically ill patients.
Emergent and urgent surgeries and procedures will continue and include cases that should be done right away or within a four-week time period because delaying the surgery could negatively affect health. Providers will determine the best course of action to reschedule procedures to meet patients' specific health needs.
Hospitals will begin contacting patients as cases become eligible for potential postponement.
