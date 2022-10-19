Steve Wallace, market president for Vision Bank in Shawnee, announces the hiring of Alan Geiger as senior vice pesident and commercial loan officer.
Geiger is a graduate of Norman High School and an Oklahoma Baptist University with a finance degree. He has been in banking for close to 20 years.
Geiger is a member and past president of the Shawnee Rotary Club. He is currently in the Shawnee Forward Leadership Class.
Geiger and his wife Rachael, are the parents of Cecelia, Vivian and Matilde. His hobbies include golf, sailing, snowboarding and playing with kids.
— Submitted Content
