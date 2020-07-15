The Friends of the Mansion of Oklahoma is served by individuals from across the state tasked with driving the nonprofit's mission of preserving and improving the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion, in addition to educating the public on the history of the Mansion and the State of Oklahoma.
Members of the board include: Chair -- First Lady Sarah Stitt; President -- James Pickel, Oklahoma City; Vice President -- Laura Watts, Oklahoma City; Secretary -- Jim Hasenbeck, Oklahoma City; Treasurer -- Tina Majors, Oklahoma City; W.A. DeVore, Tulsa; Estela Hernandez, Oklahoma City; Jeri Holmes, Oklahoma City; Carrie Leonard, Oklahoma City; Lesli Massad, Oklahoma City; Sherry McKown, Norman; Jeff Moen, Ardmore; Barby Myers, Owasso; Rachel Pappy, Oklahoma City; Cassie Reese Tipton, Tulsa; Ronnye Sharp, Tecumseh; Jill Shero, Oklahoma City; Marnie Taylor, Oklahoma City; Mary Vernon, Altus; snd Nazette Zuhdi, Oklahoma City.
For more informaton about Friends of the Manion of Oklahoma, visit fomok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.