OKLAHOMA CITY — Jade Hardisty, of Norman, recently placed first in the sweet breads dategory of the senior division at the State “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking contest hosted Sept. 25 at the Oklahoma State Fair.
Her entry of cinnamon star bread topped other entries in the class.
The contest is an annual event sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and State Fair of Oklahoma.
“We had 118 entries from 42 counties this year, all champion or reserve champion winners in the county contests,” said David Gammill, vice chair of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. “We had great attendance and always enjoy the opportunity to award the top bread bakers in the state.”
The contest consists of 12 classes: six in the senior division and six in the junior division.
Senior division classes include white bread, whole wheat bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads and bread machine.
Junior division classes include white bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads, specialty shape breads and bread machine.
State Champions in the Senior division include: Mary Ellen Wooderson, Kay county, white bread; Katherine Ereman, Ellis county, whole wheat bread county, Amy Durst, Canadian county, dinner rolls; Edwina Olson, Garfield county, other wheat breads; Jade Hardisty, Cleveland county, sweet breads and Kamie Gossen, Washita county, bread machine. A cookbook with the top 5 recipes of every class from the Best of Wheat competition will be available on-line in January at okwheat.org.
The Oklahoma Wheat Commission is funded by Oklahoma wheat producers and promotes greater utilization of wheat in both domestic and international markets through research, market development and public education.
Five wheat producers representing designated districts across the state serve as the Oklahoma Wheat Commission’s board of directors.
Current officers are Michael Peters, chairman, Okarche; David Gammill, vice chair, Chattanooga; Don Schieber, secretary and treasurer, Ponca City; R.J. Parrish, member, Hunter and Jerry Wiebe, member, Hooker.
