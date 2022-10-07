Jade Hardisty, of Norman, receives her champion bread tray and first place ribbon in the sweet breads, senior division category, at the State Fair “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest with her Cinnamon Star Bread recipe. Oklahoma Wheat Commissioners Don Schieber, secretary treasurer, Ponca City; R.J. Parrish, District 1, Hunter; Jerry Wiebe, District 2, Hooker, and David Gammill, vice chair, Chattanooga, present her with the silver tray award.