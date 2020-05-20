Historical museum to virtually present 1940s radio comedy show 

The Edmond Historical Society and Museum will virtually present 1940s Radio Comedy Theater: "Fibber McGee the Census Taker" for free at 2 p.m. June 14.
Step back in time to watch a Zoom performance-reading of the popular radio comedy from the 1940s. During the show, comedian Fibber McGee becomes a census taker (enumerator), visiting various neighbors with his list of official questions. Fibber is bound to get a little off track and ruffle a few feathers.
Prior to the show, museum staff will present a short lecture on the Fibber McGee and Molly radio program, a primetime situation comedy that ran from 1935-1956. Modern-day census enumerator Andrea Aven will conclude the show with a patriotic talk about the 2020 census. It's all part of a historical celebration of American culture on Flag Day.
The radio show is directed by Barrett Huddleston, who has directed more than 50 professional and academic productions, including four previous 1940s Radio Comedy Theater productions for the museum.
Reservations can be made at edmondhistory.org/event/fibber-mcgee-census-taker to receive a Zoom invitation and password. This show is complimentary, but donations are appreciated.
The Edmond Historical Society and Museum plans to reopen June 2. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. for immune-compromised guests. For more informaiton, visit edmondhistory.org or call the museum at 340-0078. Admission is free.
