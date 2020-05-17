Lane closures, sewer line work to begin in Edmond

Work to replace a sanitary sewer line under 15th Street is slated to begin May 18. The project is expected to take about 30 days with cooperative weather.
The area of 15th Street impacted is between Rankin Street and Edgewood Drive, just west of Edmond Memorial High School. The roadway will remain open during this time, but traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.
This work is part of the scheduled 2020 Sanitary Sewer rehabilitation projects for the City of Edmond. Krapff Reynolds Construction is the contractor for these projects, with a total cost of $2,795,792.
