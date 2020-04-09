OKLAHOMA CITY — In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell recently launched a new online interview series, #OklaProudInterviews. The series focuses on how Oklahomans are finding new and innovative ways to go about their lives during these difficult times, and how Oklahomans are demonstrating the Oklahoma Standard.
Previous episodes have highlighted Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling, Jenna Worthen of Mom Who Works, Josh Sanders of Keystone Foodservice, and Tulsa restaurant-owner Travis Davidson.
“Our state is well-known for the Oklahoma Standard,” Pinnell said. “How Oklahomans respond and bounce back after difficult times is something that has been talked about for years. My hope is that this series will highlight the optimism and perseverance of Oklahomans as we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
New episodes are posted to Pinnell’s Facebook page and can also be viewed directly on Youtube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.