OKLAHOMA CITY — While education programs and public events may be on hold, the education, programming and horticultural staff at Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park have created free seed starting kits for local children and their families. The kits offer educational activities about the art and science of growing plants while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Three types of kits will be available with supplies to grow three individual plants.
The first is a springtime kit and includes an Easter egg filled with seed paper. The kit will be available today. A Salsa Garden kit will be available April 17 and include all materials to grow tomatoes, cilantro and sweet peppers. On April 24, a Pollinator Garden kit will be offered for growing zinnia, marigold and fennel plants to attract bees and butterflies. A QR code will be provided with links to step-by-step instructions, related activities and videos of the kits being assembled.
Kits will be available for drive-by pickup on a first come, first served basis from 1 to 4 p.m. in two locations: from the curb on the circle drive of the Crystal Bridge Conservatory, 301 W. Reno Ave., and near the Boathouse entrance at Scissortail Park, 650 S Hudson Ave.
The project is sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union and Gray Blodgett & Company PLLC. To donate to the Garden-in-Place or any other program, gifts can be made at myriadgardens.org/support/fund or scissortailpark.org/help-support-the-park.
For more information, visit myriadgardens.org and scissortailpark.org.
