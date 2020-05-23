Norman teen to graduate from Oklahoma School for the Deaf

SULPHUR — Norman’s Alexandro Gonzalez will graduate June 6 from the Oklahoma School for the Deaf during a commencement ceremony that will be live streamed on YouTube beginning at 1 p.m. Only those with a ticket will be allowed to attend the banquet and graduation in person.
Gonzalez is the son of Herlinda Gonzalez and Gloria Rojo.
After graduation, Gonzalez plans to seek employment with the hope of getting a job in construction.
The OSD 2020 graduating class includes Valedictorian Christopher Harmon, Salutatorian Emily Cavello-Gonzalez,image011.jpgimage011.jpgimage011.jpgGonzalez, Zackary Key, Katie Lange, Tyler Manek, Jacey Pawpa, Roland Potter, image012.jpgJose Salas, Bradley Schneberger and Brittany Wimberly.
OSD is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS), a state agency which assists Oklahomans with disabilities through vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
