Highlights of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission's Monday, July 6 video teleconference meeting include the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's ongoing effort to improve public transit service, development of the department's long-range plan for the next 25 years, distribution of federal aid to transit providers affected by COVID-19, a modernization initiative that includes three state transportation agencies and the recent announcement of a federal grant for the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
Contracts were awarded for work on I-40 in Canadian County; SH-28 in Mayes County; I-44 and SH-152 in Oklahoma County; SH-51 in Wagoner County and city streets in Stephens County.
The commission met to conduct business in a video teleconference with all nine commission members attending remotely as a public health precaution due to COVID-19. A recording of this meeting can be viewed online at https://vimeo.com/odot.
Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz reported on the agency's ongoing effort to improve public transit services by seeking stakeholder input on a transportation program for elderly and disabled Oklahomans that was placed under ODOT's oversight last year. He also noted that distribution of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding through ODOT to rural transit providers continues with about half of the funds committed so far.
Gatz updated the commission on the Oklahoma Long Range Transportation Plan for 2020-2045, which identifies priorities and goals for all modes of travel for the next 25 years. The plan has been updated over the past year and is now available to the public for final review and comment through July 29 at www.oklongrangeplan.org.
He also commented on the year-long Transportation Modernization Initiative to identify opportunities for shared resources between ODOT, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and highlighted the recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Transportation of a more than $6 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant for the Tulsa Port of Catoosa for freight railroad improvements at the industrial park in Inola.
The commission gave its approval to a $14 million contract for construction of a brand-new interchange at I-40 and Frisco Rd. on the west side of Yukon. Addition of new interstate access points in Oklahoma is typically only possible with a resource commitment from a local partner. To make the Frisco Rd. project a reality, the City of Yukon is sharing in the cost of construction and assisted in design, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation, in addition to widening Frisco Rd. to the interstate.
Commissioners voted to award a contract for rehabilitation of the SH-28 bridge at the Pensacola Dam between Disney and Langley in partnership with the Grand River Dam Authority, which owns and maintains the structure. The SH-28 bridge is the longest in the state and currently has a 16-ton load posting. The rehabilitation project will make critical repairs to the SH-28 bridge, dam and two spillway bridges, removing the load posting on the route that crosses the Grand Lake O' The Cherokees.
Also approved were contracts for bridge rehabilitation projects on I-44 at Pennsylvania Ave. and SH-152/Airport Rd. at I-44 in Oklahoma City, traffic signal installation on SH-51 at Evans Rd. near Broken Arrow and construction of a segment of the Heritage Trail in partnership with the City of Duncan using federal and local funds.
Commissioners voted to award 19 contracts totaling more than $43 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 14 counties. Contracts were awarded for projects in Atoka, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Grady, LeFlore, Lincoln, Marshall, Mayes, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Rogers, Stephens and Wagoner counties. A list of all awarded contracts can be found by visiting www.odot.org/contracts, selecting the June 2020 AM letting, clicking Go, then Award.
The nine-member Oklahoma Transportation Commission, appointed by the governor and legislative leadership to oversee the state's transportation development, awards contracts for road and bridge construction monthly. The commission's next meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and will be available for the public to view live on the web. Contracts, bid information, the commission's monthly agenda and project details can be viewed at www.odot.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.