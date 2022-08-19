Today marks the annual International Orangutan Day, with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Bob Moore Subaru inviting guests to participate in activities that highlight critically endangered orangutans and the importance of helping protect this well-loved species in the wild and its habitat.
Presented locally by Bob Moore Subaru, event activities are set to take place at the Great EscApe habitat home to its pair of Sumatran orangutans, male, Elok, 21, and female, Negara, 28.
International Orangutan Day activities will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Great EscApe habitat area and include a kids’ interactive handout with prizes, animal and conservation information stations, caretaker chats, Facebook Live videos, event-themed photo ops hosted by Bob Moore Subaru and more.
The zoo also hopes to inspire fans to make orangutan-friendly choices when shopping by using Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s and World Association of Zoos and Aquariums PalmOil Scan app.
Users can scan a product’s barcode to ensure choices are made with sustainably sourced palm oil by companies that are committed to sustainable palm oil practices, which helps safeguard orangutans and their habitats.
The new PalmOil app is available for download from the App Store, Google Play Store and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s website.
All three species of orangutans — Sumatran, Bornean and Tapanuli — are listed as critically endangered in the wild.
Globally, 60 percent of primate species are now threatened with extinction and 75 percent have declining populations. This condition exists because of extensive habitat loss, increased bushmeat hunting and illegal trade.
The zoo is playing an increasingly critical role in saving wildlife, including orangutans. In 2016 and 2017, the zoo partnered with Rainforest Trust to protect forest in Sumatra and Borneo, which provides habitat for orangutans and many other endangered species.
Additionally, the zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan® for orangutans to help sustain their population. SSPs are collaborative population management programs of select species within AZA zoos and aquariums.
The zoo’s commitment to orangutan conservation also continues through its support of AZA’s Saving Animals from Extinction awareness program for orangutans. SAFE programs focus on protecting threatened species by developing recovery plans, partnering with AZA and conservation stakeholders and implementing conservation and engagement initiatives.
The zoo cares for two Sumatran orangutans. Negara arrived in 2017 from the Perth Zoo in Australia as part of a breeding recommendation to be paired with Elok, who has resided at the zoo since 2008.
