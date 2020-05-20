Each year, the Rotary Club of Edmond recognizes Edmond seniors by awarding up to four students $2,000 each. This year's recipients are Marissa Morton, Ngozi Omeke, Mackenzie Goings and Joadel Genuzio.
Morton is a senior at Oklahoma Christian School; she is planning on majoring in biology at Oklahoma Christian University, then pursuing a career in physical therapy. She hopes to start a nonprofit where physical therapists would volunteer their time to help underprivileged student athletes. In addition to being selected as a Rotary Scholarship Recipient, she was selected for this year's Charles D. Lamb Service Above Self Award, which gives an additional $500. The scholarship was named in honor of Mayor Charles Lamb, who was known to have a servant's heart. Lamb's wife, Cheri, said her late husband's "greatest joy was watching and encouraging young people."
Omeke is a senior at Edmond Santa Fe High School; she plans to attend the University of Tulsa and major in nursing, then attend Baylor University to become an anesthesiologist assistant. Sh has been part of the Bioscience and Medical Academy for the last two years and has been part of HOSA. She has also been a part of several mission trips, domestic and international, as well as served as volunteer at Mercy hospital and her church.
Goings is a senior at Edmond Memorial High School; she plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma and major in health care administration. She has spent a lot of hours volunteering with Samaritan House, Miracle League, The Hope Center, Wings and EARC. She has had leadership opportunities with Youth Leadership Edmond, Edmond Women's Club and the Edmond Public Schools Foundation.
Genuzio is a senior at Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy; he plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He would like to earn a minor in electrical engineering, then move on to an MBA. While maintaining a high GPA, he runs his own lawn mowing business and volunteers at his church, Project 66 Food and Resource Center. One of his goals is to help solve the world's clean water crisis, as well as create materials that will help people living in third world countries by providing effective ways to trap heat and cool air
The principal motto of Rotary, "Service Above Self", best conveys the philosophy of unselfish volunteer service. The Charles D. Lamb Service Above Self scholarship was awarded to an Edmond student who exemplified "Service Above Self" through contributions to the community.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
For more information, visit edmondrotary.org or facebook.com/RotaryClubOfEdmond.
