OKLAHOMA CITY -- More than 123 Oklahoma public school districts are in the enrollment process for the state's Learn Anywhere Oklahoma initiative that launched earlier this month, a doubling of school districts from a week ago.
Learn Anywhere Oklahoma is an initiative by Governor Kevin Stitt to provide affordable digital curriculum to Oklahoma schools and students by leveraging funds from the CARES Act.
Many of the first districts taking advantage of the program were smaller districts in rural areas across the state. In the past week several of the state's largest school districts have engaged.
"The Learn Anywhere Oklahoma program is a clear win for public schools" said Dr. Stacey Butterfield, Jenks Public Schools superintendent.
All public school districts received an allocation based on last official enrollment numbers reported Oct. 1.
"Learn Anywhere Oklahoma allows Oklahoma students to have access to a wide-array of digital educational curriculum during this unprecedented pandemic and beyond," Gov. Kevin Stitt said. "Most importantly, it equalizes education opportunities no matter a school's size or access to local resources, allowing students to stay enrolled in their school districts."
Districts have until September 18 to claim their district's funding. Following the September 18 deadline, funding may be reallocated to districts utilizing the program who are still in need of additional funding.
Support is standing by to assist school districts with enrollment at learnanywhereok.org.
For more information about Learn Anywhere OK, visit the website or contact 405-645-7750 with questions. Learn Anywhere OK is administered by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.