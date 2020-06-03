OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that the Governor's Solution Task Force and the Oklahoma State Department of Health tested more than 35,800 residents and staff at 265 nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state in May.
Ahead of the initial goal of May 31, the state tested all facilities that already had a confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as facilities that had residents and/or staff reporting symptoms.
Of this population, 3.18% of tests returned with a positive result, equaling to 714 residents and 428 staff members.
Currently, 91 facilities have had at least one positive case of COVID-19. Of these facilities, 98% were found to be following CDC guidelines and only two were reported for violations. The Governor's Solution Task Force continues to provide PPE to long-term care facilities. Teams from the Oklahoma National Guard have partnered with the OSDH to sanitize facilities, and the state has helped some facilities secure locations to isolate and quarantine residents.
