OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that the Commissioners of the Land Office have named Elliot Chambers Secretary of the Land Office. As Secretary, Chambers is responsible for managing the state school land trust assets established at statehood.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the CLO under Governor Stitt's vision to become a Top Ten state," Chambers said. "I look forward to serving the people of Oklahoma and managing the critical assets of the state for the benefit of our public-school system."
Chambers currently serves as the founder and CEO of The Aurelian Companies.
He served as chief executive officer of White Star Petroleum LLC from February 2016 to November 2019 and served as chief financial officer of American Energy -- Woodford LLC, American Energy -- Nonop LLC and American Energy -- Minerals LLC.
Chambers worked for Chesapeake Energy Corporation for seven years in increasing roles of importance, most notably as vice president and treasurer. Chambers also has worked in New York for Colgate-Palmolive Corp., Prudential Financial, Verizon Communications and Ernst & Young in various finance, treasury and accounting roles.
He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Oklahoma State University in 1995, a Master of Business Administration from New York University in 2006 and is a certified public accountant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.