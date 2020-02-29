OKLAHOMA CITY -- With a traditional Medicaid expansion ballot measure looming, Oklahoma's governor is pressing the Republican-controlled Legislature to fund his alternative option by Friday.
Despite only unveiling his plan Jan. 30, Gov. Kevin Stitt has given the cash-strapped Legislature only a few more days to come up with the $150 million necessary to push SoonerCare 2.0 forward, lawmakers say.
Legislators are struggling to figure out how to fund expansion without raising taxes or gutting the core services they've slowly bolstered over the past few years. The Legislature already has $85.5 million less to spend this year.
Struggling hospitals, meanwhile, are bracing for new legislative fees that could devastate already precarious financial situations and push smaller, rural facilities into bankruptcy.
"We have to make sure we get this right," said state Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan. "We don't want to have blood on our hands."
McEntire said Stitt wants the funding mechanism in place by Friday.
"It does feel rushed," he said. "It does feel like we're moving really fast, but we've been working on this for a long time."
One way or another
After nearly a decade of sidestepping calls to expand Medicaid access to the state's working poor, lawmakers say they are largely resigned that Medicaid expansion is coming -- one way or another.
And, they're going to have to fund it either way.
"I think there is a sense of urgency that we need to show that we can do something before [State Question] 802 gets on the ballot if we're going to give the people a choice," said state Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee.
Stitt is pitting his untested Medicaid expansion plans against the citizen-led state question that swiftly garnered support across large swaths of Oklahoma. Later this year, voters will determine if they want traditional Medicaid expansion or Stitt's alternative plan, which is not fully hashed out.
Stitt unveiled SoonerCare 2.0 during a press conference with members of President Donald Trump's administration in Washington D.C. in January.
The plan involves using a controversial block grant program, charging premiums and establishing work requirements. Stitt said the proposal gives Oklahoma unprecedented flexibility to develop a Medicaid plan for adults.
Critics, though, argue SoonerCare 2.0 is likely to face years of legal challenges, ultimately further delaying health care access for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans.
Under both plans, the state would be eligible for more than $1 billion in federal Medicaid expansion fund, but would have to contribute roughly $150 million.
Newton said the Legislature must have funding in place before it can start designing SoonerCare 2.0, but the big discussion right now is how to get the funding.
"The House of Representatives is trying to protect our rural areas and our rural hospitals and yet take care of Oklahomans in the same process," Newton said. "Personally, I'm not anxious to expand Medicaid, but the fact that 802 got the most signatures of any other initiative petition in history and the fact that it's already passed in [other] states when it got on the ballot makes me feel like we better be preemptive versus reactive."
'Very aggressive timeline'
The governor wants meet the necessary federal benchmarks so the state can begin enrolling 180,000 Oklahomans in July, Stitt spokeswoman Baylee Lakey said in an email.
"The governor is dedicated to finding a sustainable funding mechanism that doesn't raise taxes on hardworking Oklahomans or rely on Oklahoma's savings account," she said. "The governor is still supporting a long-term solution to raise SHOPP (the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program) to a level that adequately and flexibly funds SoonerCare 2.0 and remains committed to providing Oklahomans with a plan that is transparent, accountable and sustainable."
But the legislative plan to raise the SHOPP fee is facing resistance both inside and outside the Capitol. The self-assessment allows hospitals to maximize federal Medicaid matching funds.
The recent legislative proposal requires the 65 participating hospitals to come up with a total of $75 million by July 1 to fund expansion.
McEntire said the proposal would cost his local hospital $850,000 to $870,000.
"I don't know how you cut $850,000 in expenses to get there," he said.
Smaller hospitals fear closure if they suddenly need to come up with the funds, he said.
The very short timeframe is troubling for hospitals, said Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association.
"Clearly for some hospitals, this would create a real cash flow situation for them," she said. "We don't want hospitals that are already struggling pushed to an even worse spot."
Davis said Stitt has a "very aggressive timeline" for the first part of SoonerCare 2.0.
"That's where the rush is coming from," she said.
Her group remains part of the coalition that supports State Question 802.
Lawmakers also are considering diverting future payments to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust to fund expansion. TSET would remain intact, though its trust would grow at a much slower rate. However, the nearly $1.3 billion trust is constitutionally protected and lawmakers can't touch it without voter approval.
State Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said the funding fight is a clear indication of bipartisan skepticism about the alternative to traditional expansion.
"I just think it's a desperate attempt to try and get this thing going before the people get a chance to vote on 802," he said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.