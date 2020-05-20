OKLAHOMA CITY -- Francis Tuttle Technology Center pre-nursing students Addison Soerensen and Kevin Heidari were awarded the Rebecca Needham Anderson Memorial Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded to students in the healthcare field who demonstrate the same care and compassion as the scholarship's namesake.
The scholarship was established to honor the legacy of Rebecca Needham Anderson.
Soerensen, a student at Edmond North High School, and Heidari from Deer Creek High School, were among only three Francis Tuttle students to be awarded this scholarship.
Francis Tuttle Technology Center serves high school students and adults in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area with career-specific training, in support of developing and maintaining a quality workforce for the region.
More information is available at francistuttle.edu or by calling 717-7799.
