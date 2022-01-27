OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, state leaders and TSET grantees celebrated 20 years of helping Oklahomans live healthier lives Tuesday with a virtual panel and Q&A.
Over the past 20 years, TSET and its grantees created programs and enacted policies to reduce tobacco use and improve preventative health for all Oklahomans through community health initiatives, increased access to high-quality medical care and nutritious food, health education initiatives and funding state-of-the-art cancer research in Oklahoma.
The event coincides with the release of the TSET FY 2021 Annual Report, which takes a look back at the first two decades of the agency’s history.
TSET’s mission is to improve the health of Oklahomans and reduce the leading causes of death in the state - cancer and obesity. TSET has accomplished this by funding tobacco cessation programs, health prevention programs, research initiatives and emerging opportunities. These programs have had incredible success and made tangible change in the lives of Oklahomans across the state.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline was the first TSET-created program, and it has played a crucial role in helping Oklahomans become tobacco free. The Helpline has supported 470,000 Oklahomans to become tobacco-free and has maintained an average quit rate of 34%.
Shaun Pryor, a volunteer firefighter from Edmond, credits the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline for being able to quit smoking and dipping.
TSET has also focused on preventative health initiatives to ensure Oklahomans have access to quality medical care no matter where they live as well as nutritious foods and the tools they need to combat sedentary lifestyles.
Medical care
In partnership with the Physician Manpower Training Commission, TSET helps fund the Oklahoma Physician Loan Repayment. This program recruits and retains quality physicians across rural Oklahoma. So far, 89 physicians have been placed in rural and underserved communities and have conducted 387,459 patient appointments since 2003.
Access to nutritious foods
To help address food insecurity across Oklahoma, TSET launched the Food Systems Impact Grants that provided $1 million to seven organizations that support those in need of food assistance and provide access to healthy food. This grant has helped meet the increasing demands of children and families still struggling with the ongoing pandemic. The TSET grant also funded the expansion of the Double Up Oklahoma program from Hunger Free Oklahoma, which incentivizes healthy choices by matching SNAP dollars in farmers markets and grocery stores.
Health cmmunication
TSET’s campaigns provide tools to help Oklahomans be smoke free and lead healthier, more active lives. The Shape Your Future campaign provides motivational messaging, facts, recipes and free online resources to reverse historically poor health outcomes in Oklahoma. Tobacco Stops With Me educates Oklahomans about the dangers of nicotine and the deceptive marketing practices of Big Tobacco. The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative empowers youth to take charge of their health through physical activity, nutrition and saying no to tobacco.
Research
TSET has been instrumental in funding life-saving research in Oklahoma at the Stephenson Cancer Center, the TSET Health Promotion Research Center and the Oklahoma Center for Adult Stem Cell Research. TSET funding has also leverage more than $450 million in additional investment in research in Oklahoma.
Community programs
TSET has also built partnerships with local partners through the TSET Healthy Living Program and TSET Healthy Incentive grants for schools and communities. The TSET Healthy Living Program has worked with partners to adopt over 1,200 tobacco-free policies and more than 1,000 wellness policies. TSET Healthy Incentive Grants recognize those communities, schools and school districts that have made health a priority.