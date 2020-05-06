University of Central Oklahoma to resume in-person classes for fall semester 

The University of Central Oklahoma will resume in-person classes this fall at the main campus, the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM@UCO), UCO at the Carnegie Center and UCO at Santa Fe Plaza.
"We are currently working to identify and implement proper safety protocols in anticipation of our return," UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar said. "As we approach the beginning of the fall semester in August, we will communicate further about these protocols. Our return to campus will be dependent upon guidance established by local, state and federal entities."
Though the physical campus will reopen June 1, summer classes and many services will continue to be offered virtually. Individuals who need to come to campus are asked to wear protective face masks and observe social distancing guidelines when interacting with others.
"We are eager to resume the opportunities for connection on campus that we have grown to value and appreciate so much more during our time apart," Neuhold-Ravikumar said.
Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic and to be consistent with governmental action designed to slow the spread of the virus, UCO closed its physical campus to all but essential employees March 26 through June 1. Spring classes continued via alternative delivery methods, such as online delivery.
For more information about UCO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit uco.edu/coronavirus.
