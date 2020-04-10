OKLAHOMA CITY -- The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval of Oklahoma waivers allowing public school districts greater flexibility in the spending of existing federal funds. Less than 24 hours after State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the request, the Oklahoma State Department of Education received notification that it had been approved.
The waivers allow schools to repurpose existing K-12 education funds for a number of COVID-19-related matters, including technology infrastructure and teacher training on distance learning. Waivers include:
• Section 1127(b) of Title I, Part A of the ESEA (the Elementary and Secondary Act of 1965) allowing the SEA to waive the 15% carryover limitation in ESEA section 1127(a) for FY 2019 Title I, Part A funds more than once every three years;
• Section 421(b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA) to extend the period of availability of FY 2018 funds for programs in which an School Education Authority (SEA) participates under its approved consolidated State plan until Sept. 30, 2021, namely Title I, Parts A-D, Title II, Title III, Part A, Title IV, Parts A-B, Title V, Part B programs, and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Children and Youth program;
• Section 4106(d) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA requiring an LEA to have a needs assessment to justify the use of funds for the 2019-20 school year;
• Section 4106(e)(2)(C), (D), and (E) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA with respect to content-area spending requirements (i.e., 20% for well-rounded education, 20% for safe and healthy schools, etc.);
• Section 4109(b) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA with respect to the spending limitation for technology infrastructure (i.e., prohibiting more than 15% of funds for purchasing technology infrastructure, including devices, equipment, and software applications).
