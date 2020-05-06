Where do we go from here?

The coronavirus epidemic and its consequences will not be a thing of history any time soon. However, our governor and many across the country are beginning to reopen local businesses in an effort to stave off long-term economic issues. Edmond City Council's emergency declaration expires May 1, and the city will partially reopen. Oklahoma City is also beginning a new phase in accordance with Gov. Stitt's OURS plan, albeit remaining in the state of emergency.
As our leaders strive to aid public safety while gradually getting constituents back to work, I'm sure many are wondering "What's next" for our community. I don't have all the answers, but I can guarantee to do my part to help lead our Oklahoma County elected officials to have both the physical and economic well-being of our constituents in mind.
The limited access to county annex and courthouse buildings will still be enforced for the time being, despite businesses and restaurants beginning to reopen. In the meantime, work continues from remote for most county employees. The reduced foot traffic is allowing our facilities management department to do maintenance work on the building. In other good news, Oklahoma County was awarded significant CARES Act emergency funds from the treasurer's office last week.
Among all this uncertainty, Oklahomans have stayed true to their reputation of generously helping one another in times of need, even while social distancing. Nancy Weiss and her Edmond family at Othello's (and Around the Corner) have done great work giving charitably to the local food bank. I am sure they are some of many who are helping in this regard.
To give another unique example, BioLife Plasma in Oklahoma City has been generously compensating those with financial troubles for donating plasma, as well as working with recovered coronavirus patients to aid recovery. Local businesses leaders have noticed many more examples of the "Oklahoma Standard" in recent weeks.
Jill McCartney, president of the NW Chamber agreed. "It is neat to see people coming together, in big ways and small … by encouraging carryout and supplying medical and first responders with meals."
It also has been inspiring to see business owners reacting positively to hard-economic times, expanding their normal operations and helping fill safety needs. Ryan Morrison, CEO of The Morrison Group in Edmond, has successfully done just this, saying, "As you know, face masks are hard to come by these days, and we are using our supply chain expertise to globally procure this PPE from the factory directly to Oklahoma. We also are offering curbside pickup for these masks at our distribution center."
I wish to once again encourage my constituents to take heart: this will pass. We are already seeing the unique and generous response of many to the tragedies the pandemic has brought upon us. We also know that good will result out of the hardships we are bearing, as well. The Bible reminds us that "all things work together for good for those who love God" (Romans 8:28). Let's continue to be responsible, charitable and loving to our neighbors (from six feet away, of course) and lead our community back to health and prosperity.
