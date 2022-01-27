From Feb. 3 through March 31, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is honoring all health care workers and emergency responders with free general zoo admission in recognition of Healthcare Workers and Emergency Responders Appreciation Month.
The zoo also is providing 50% off general admission for up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals on the date of visit.
Health care workers and emergency responders must present a valid work ID or badge at the zoo’s ticket window upon arrival to receive complimentary admission for themselves and discounts for up to four accompanying guests.
Advance reservations are not required. This offer cannot be combined with any other discount on general admission.
Health care workers and emergency responders will enjoy additional discounts when they show proof of a valid work ID or badge, including 10% off concessions at restaurants and cafés, 10% off merchandise at the Safari Gift Shop and $10 off the purchase of any ZOOfriends membership level.
The health care professional or emergency responder must be named on the membership.
Memberships must be purchased in-person at the ZOOfriends membership office located in the entry plaza.
The zoo thanks all health care workers and emergency responders for their commitment to caring for others.
The zoo is in its winter hours and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with the last entry no later than 4 p.m.
The park is closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Feb. 9.
Advanced tickets may be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets.
Located at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and 35, the zoo is a proud member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOO-friends.org and provide access to the zoo for a year, plus additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.