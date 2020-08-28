OKLAHOMA CITY — On the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Oklahoma residents organized their own march and rally on Friday.
Hosted by Oklahoma City-based rapper Jabee, Whites Against Racism and Gloria’s Angels, the Solidarity March and Motorcade drew a large crowd with prominent faces within Oklahoma.
“There is so much ability within all of you to make things happen,” said former Oklahoma state Sen. and Rep. Jabar Shumate, OU's former vice president for the Office of University Community. “So as we come here understanding that the March on Washington’s anniversary is today, we talk about a people who made things happen and who were committed to making change.”
University of Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles was in attendance and gave a speech on resilience in the wake of adversity.
“I’m here to really give a message of resilience,” Broiles said. “Because three or four months ago, it really felt like we were in the same spot. I’ve got a lot of emotions … and if you’ve felt like I’ve felt — tired, frustrated, angry — it’s really easy to give into those emotions. But I come to say today we keep fighting the good fight. This next generation is leaning on our resilience right now.”
Organizers of the event wanted not only recognition of racial inequality, but they were demanding change within Oklahoma.
“We want to see resignations and terminations,” Oklahoma activist Jess Eddy said. “We want to see the resignation of [Oklahoma County District Attorney] David Prater and we want to see the firing of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley. We’re not interested in communicating with them anything other than our grievances and we’re tired of their excuses.”
Rally organizers were also demanding justice for Julius Jones, a Black man.
Jones has said he did not kill a 45-year-old insurance executive and was wrongly convicted in 2002.
Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1999 carjacking death of Paul Howell. Howell was robbed and shot in the head in the driveway of his parent’s home in Edmond.
Jones, then 19, was an athlete on scholarship at the University of Oklahoma. He’s since exhausted all his appeals and faces death once the state resumes executions in the coming months.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter insists Jones is guilty.
Chants of “liberation for Julius” echoed throughout the crowd as people shouted and demanded him be released from death row and prison.
The rally ended with a recitation of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by Jabee’s dad. Rally goers then proceeded to march down 23rd Street in Oklahoma City to the Oklahoma Capitol, chanting as they marched.
