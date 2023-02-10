For better or worse many people in the early 21st century crave the convenience of ordering a date with a potential mate as they would a pizza. Comparison of locating a lover to snaring a pepperoni pie is no exaggeration. One internet list of the top ten on-line dating sites includes one called Coffee Meets Bagel and another Plenty of Fish. Playwright Robert Con Davis-Undiano takes aim at these dating sites and apps that seek to make every day February 14 with his new one act play “Meet Up!” It will be staged at 8 p.m. tonight at Yellow Dog Coffee Company, 222 S. Porter and again at the same time and venue on February 11, 17 and 18. Admission is free and open to the public. The play is directed by Sheryl Martin and is presented by Namron Players Theatre and Oklahoma StoryWorks. Davis-Undiano Ph.D is a Professor of English at the University of Oklahoma, Executive Director of World Literature Today and author of numerous other plays and books including “Mestizos Come Home! Making and claiming Mexican American Identity.” He spoke with the Transcript about writing “Meet Up!”
“There are elements of tragedy for sure but overall it’s a comedy,” Davis-Undiano said. “It’s a funny play, the main character is doing research about dating sites. He wants to write a play and runs into some interesting characters and really extreme folks.”
A serious aspect involves Davis-Undiano’s concern about the fading of live interaction in our culture.
“I’ve seen incredibly produced profiles on some dating sites where people have movies, sound and all kinds of stuff,” he said. “I think on a certain level that gets in the way of people connecting.”
The main character in the play had a bad experience from a dating site which compels him to write a play about it. Davis-Undiano was personally active on some sites for a time and incorporates his own familiarity with them into “Meet Up!”
“I got engrossed with the way they work and how they supposedly bring people together,” he said. “I was a little concerned with what I was seeing happening on dating sites and pretty quickly was doing research and like the guy in the play, talking to people who had been on them and what their experiences were. I got enough research done that I don’t really do that anymore, but got a pretty good sense of what was going on when I was active with them.”
That sense reflects redrawing boundaries of love and human interaction.
“I think they are being redrawn in the way people meet or in the way that they have certain unrealistic expectations of what it’s going to be like to meet on those sites,” Davis-Undiano said. “I’ve known so many people who were involved with those sites then backed away from them because it turns us into cattle. We’re judging the photos of people on the site as if they’re used cars, dogs or whatever. People can swim against the tide and make real connections. But that’s not the direction dating sites are pushing with people.”
“Meet Up!” has two kinds of characters. People who are compatible with dating sites who don’t want much from partnerships with others and then those who want a deeper, real connection where there’s a lot at stake with everything to lose but a lot to gain. Comedy ensues.
“The second group in the play are asking questions and backing away from this lack of real connection and looking to connect with people in real time and not be guided by the dating site,” Davis-Undiano said. “The play’s main idea is that we have to have courage. There’s always going to be a risk in getting close to somebody and you can’t take that out of it. If you’re turning over that much power to somebody from getting involved you have to trust that they’re not going to misuse or misdirect it. My larger concern here is the disappearance of live performance and real connection in the culture.”
On stage with live actors and warm bodies in the audience a kind of conversation goes on between the two. This allows us in the seats to re-center our own experiences and get to know our deeper selves through the dialogue. Many consider this a religious experience which goes back to the earliest days of theatre.
“There’s a real strong push in the culture away from anything live with the rise of digital communication,” he said. “We’ve never lived without live performance as an important way to connect in the culture. We need to retrace our steps and re-find these live connections both in theatre, performance and our dealings with other people. Dating sites really do encourage a sort of shallowness that you need to look good, act just right and hook up as soon as you can. The people who are successful at these sites have to swim against that current to achieve what they want.”
Davis-Undiano wants audiences to come away from “Meet Up!” feeling like something in their lives makes a little more sense. His objective is to nurture live connection.
“The Greeks thought that drama in some ways makes you a better person by putting you in touch with your deeper self,” he said. “That’s a lofty goal but absolutely what I want. Folks to be a little bit blown away by my plays and walk out a little stronger than when they came in.”
