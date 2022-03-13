Despite a metrowide increase of $326 for apartment rent year-over-year, the rental price for a one-bedroom unit is still below the national average of $1,688.
Apartment search engine website Rent.com reports rents are up in 81% of the markets used in their analysis for one-bedroom units. In the metro, the average price of a one bedroom was $919.
Norman’s average price in January was $912, according to the service.
Rent.com senior managing editor Brian Carberry saw rental prices increase following the housing market boom starting at the end of 2020 driven by low interest rates set by the Federal Reserve following the onset of the pandemic.
Since around the fourth quarter of 2020, competition driving home prices, among a couple other factors, have pushed people into the rental market, subsequently raising apartment prices, he said.
Carberry said he has seen people over the last year take advantage of the housing market by selling a property, but instead of immediately purchasing another home, they opt to rent for a year or two before reentering the market as a buyer.
“Holding off on that second purchase is something a lot of people have in mind because they don’t want to just give that money back to someone else,” Carberry said.
The main factor to blame for rental costs rising is supply and demand. Carberry said there’s a high number of people on the market looking for apartments, and people who had financial difficulties at the beginning of the pandemic are now trying to find their next place to live on their own.
Overall, Carberry said markets everywhere have seen an uptick in competition, and landlords are able to set their rent price higher because of this.
Since March 2021, Icon has increased their price on 789-square-foot one-bedroom apartments from $909 to $979.
Last year, a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at Anatole at Norman was $935. The A2 unit at the luxury-style complex is currently $1,059.
According to a February analysis by Rent.com, data show Norman one-bedroom rent is up nearly 48% year-over-year.
An outlier in the state where prices are actually going down is Tulsa. Carberry suspects inventory may be playing a role as there are more properties available there now than a year ago, meaning less competition.
Tulsa year-over-change was -1.3%, with an average price of $754.
Carberry said there’s a silver lining for current and soon-to-be Oklahoma renters: the large increases seen in rent price may start to go down.
While prices will continue to rise, the rate of increase is expected to slow. Headed into the summer months, Carberry expects those increases of 20% and greater to drop off.
“It was really June [last year] and after that we started seeing rent prices really spike at that 20% rate we are seeing nationally,” Carberry said. “As we start to compare against that time, it’s going to appear a little more favorable. This last summer we saw two years worth of increases happening all at one because in the first year of the pandemic, rent prices stayed relatively flat.”
Another hopeful prospect, Carberry said, is the rate of increase seen in both the housing market and the rental market are simply not sustainable.
“At some point it’s going to level off, but I can’t tell you when because I truly don’t know,” Carberry said.