Shown is Norman's new flag, as voted by city residents. Norman City Council members approved the flag Tuesday night during a meeting at city hall. The winning designer wishes to remain anonymous.

After a day in which 10 people declared candidacy in the race for Norman City Council, Tuesday saw only one person file.

Kelly Lynn filed to become a candidate in the Ward 3 race and, as of press time Tuesday, her only competition is Sam Talley.

“I want to see change in Norman,” Lynn said. “I am willing to serve to be the change Norman needs.”

In total, 11 candidates have filed to run for a City Council seat come Feb. 9: Ward 1 has one candidate, Ward 2 has three candidates, Ward 3 has two candidates, Ward 5 has three candidates and Ward 7 has two candidates.

