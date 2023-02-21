One driver was killed and another injured Monday night during a multi-vehicle collision that closed a portion of Highway 9 in both directions for several hours, Norman police reported.
Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred about 7:30 p.m. and closed the highway between 108th and 120th avenues.
According to police investigators, "a westbound vehicle crossed left of center for an unknown reason, striking an eastbound vehicle nearly head on."
After the initial collision, two other vehicles "became involved" and were damaged, police reported
The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 59-year-old female, died at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 56-year-old male, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police reported.
No one else was injured, police said.
Multiple agencies responded and assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the police department's Collision Investigation Reconstruction Team (CIRT).
