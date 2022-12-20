Norman police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that killed one person.
The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Flood Avenue.
“A preliminary investigation shows that a 39-year-old man was traveling northbound in a two-door Mitsubishi when the vehicle crossed the center into oncoming traffic,” the police department reported Tuesday.
“The car struck a southbound pickup head-on. This caused the Mitsubishi to spin and collide with another southbound vehicle, an SUV.”
The driver of the Mitsubishi died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and released, the department reported.
Nelson Hahn, the driver of the red pickup, suffered bruised ribs. Hahn told The Transcript the force of the collision, which activated the air bag, knocked off his cap and glasses.
“He was flying when he hit me,” Hahn said. “I hit the brakes before contact. I couldn’t get out the way.”
The crash closed Flood in both directions between Franklin Road and
The collision remains under investigation by the Norman/OU Police Collision Investigation Reconstruction Team.
Saturday’s fatality brings to 15 the number of fatal collisions this year, police reported. A total of 16 people have died in those crashes.
