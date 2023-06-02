Norman police are investigating a shooting near the University of Oklahoma campus that left one person hospitalized.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue at approximately 10:38 p.m. Thursday, police said.
"Once on scene, officers located one victim," a department spokesperson said in a statement. "The victim was transported to an area hospital. Suspects left the area prior to officers arriving on scene."
OU, in a text alert, reported a law enforcement emergency near campus at 10:47 p.m. in the area of 1111 Oak Tree Ave.
"Avoid area," the alert stated.
The incident remains under investigation by the department's criminal investigations division.
This is a developing story.
