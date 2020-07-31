Norman Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Northern Hills Lane at 11:05 p.m. Thursday.
The initial investigation revealed that a disturbance between two individuals who knew one another occurred and it ended when one adult male was shot, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said in a statement released to The Transcript that
The male who was shot was transported to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Jensen said.
“All individuals were on scene when the officers arrived,” Jensen said in the statement. “No one is outstanding. (The) investigation is ongoing.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
